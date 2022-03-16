2 Corona patients found on Wednesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 16, 2022 09:40 PM2022-03-16T21:40:01+5:302022-03-16T21:40:01+5:30
Aurangabad, March 16:
In all, 2 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Jyotinagar and Harsul Prison area (One each) while no patient was found in the rural areas.
Patients Tally in District on Wednesday
Positive Patients: 02 (City 02 rural 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,722
Patients discharged: 07 (City 03 rural 04)
Total discharged: 1,65,958
Active patients: 34
Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Wednesday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 48,87,187
First Dose: 28,69,285
Second Dose: 19,76,200
Precaution Dose: 41,702