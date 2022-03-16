2 Corona patients found on Wednesday

Aurangabad, March 16:

In all, 2 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Jyotinagar and Harsul Prison area (One each) while no patient was found in the rural areas.

Patients Tally in District on Wednesday

Positive Patients: 02 (City 02 rural 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,722

Patients discharged: 07 (City 03 rural 04)

Total discharged: 1,65,958

Active patients: 34

Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Wednesday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 48,87,187

First Dose: 28,69,285

Second Dose: 19,76,200

Precaution Dose: 41,702