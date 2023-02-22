2 criminals detained under MPDA

Aurangabad

The city and rural police detained hardcore criminals in Harsul prison under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act for their increased criminal activities.

The detained criminals have been identified as Shaikh Gaffar alias Bablya Shaikh Sattar (Naregaon) and Rahul alias Rama alias Ramnath Navnath Mule (Deoli, Kannad).

CP Dr Nikhil Gupta had released the orders to prepare a proposal to detain Shaikh Gaffar due to his increased criminal activities. Accordingly, crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, Cidco MIDC police station PI Gautam Patare, Cidco PI Sambhaji Pawar, PSI Atmaram Ghuge, ASI Dwarkadas Bhange prepared the proposal and it was sanctioned on Wednesday. Cases of fights, molestation, illegal possession of properties and others were registered against Gaffar. The police then arrested and detained him in Harsul prison.

In another incident, SP Manish Kalwaniya ordered the Deogaon Rangari police to prepare a proposal against Rahul Muley. Local crime branch PI Rameshwar Renge, PSI Vijay Jadhav prepared the proposal and sent it to the then-district collector Sunil Chavan. Now, the proposal has been sanctioned and Rahul was detained in Harsul prison on Wednesday.