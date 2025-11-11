2-day district-level Inspire Award Exhibition to begin on Nov 13

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of School Education and Sports (State Government) and State Institute of Science Education (Nagpur), the Department of Secondary Education of Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Dr I B Pathak Women’s College will jointly organise a two-day Inspire Award District-level Exhibition at Tapadiya Natyamandir beginning on November 13.

A total of 118 science projects selected from various schools in both Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts will get the opportunity to participate in this district-level exhibition for the academic year 2023–24 and 2024–25.

Out of these, the selected students will get a golden opportunity to participate in the State-level competition. District Collector Deelip Swami will inaugurate at Tapadiya Natya Mandir, at 11 am, on Thursday. Secondary Education Officer (EO) Ashwini Lathkar and Deputy EO Seema Mhetre and Principal Dr Sunita Bajpai will be present.

This exhibition will be open to students and teachers of all secondary schools and colleges in the district from 12 pm on November 13, 2025, to 14 November 2025. A mentor teacher will be present with each student. All officers, staff, headmasters, principals, teachers, students and science lovers of the Education Department will be present in this two-day exhibition to see the innovations of the students.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts will be the focus of Science Innovation this year due to the initiative of the Secondary Education Department of the ZP.

The Inspire MANAK Award is a scheme of the Department of Science and Technology, Central Government, implemented to encourage research attitude, experimentation, and innovative approaches among students.

EO Ashwini Lathkar said that the students selected from this exhibition would get an opportunity for the State-level competition. The Inspire Award exhibition encourages students to do new experiments in the field of science.

Ashwini Lathkar said that they are proud of the creativity and hard work of the students of Chh Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts. Principal Sunita Bajpai said that this exhibition would give scope to the talent of the students and would further increase their interest in science.