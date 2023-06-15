2-day Endosurg to be held in MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM’s Centre of Excellence for Gastroenterology and Advanced Minimal Access Surgery, Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) and Association of Minimal Access Surgeons of India (AMASI) will jointly host a two-day ‘Endosurge’ on June 17 and 18 for the surgeons.

Addressing a press conference, deputy dean of MGM Dr Pravin Suryavanshi said that this is the first-ever workshop dedicated to surgeons only.

He said that keyhole surgery (laparoscopy) emerged 40 years ago and it is the second generation of surgery.

“Now, there is ‘Natural Orifice Transluminal Endoscopic Surgery (NOTES) which is the latest one and is called the third generation of surgery. MGM Hospital started the NOTES facilities nine years ago. The experts will deliver lectures and give demonstrations of complicated and skilful surgeries in a workshop. Nearly 600-700 surgeons will be imparted training,” he said.

Dr Pravin Suryavanshi said that a total of 18 prominent surgeons (endoscopists) from the country will guide the participants. Internationally acclaimed laparoscopy surgeon Dr C Palanivelu, chancellor of MGM Institute of Health Sciences Dr Kamalkishor Kadam, ASI president Dr Sanjay Jain, and its eight former presidents will also grace the event. Dr Bhaskar Munsande was also present at the briefing.