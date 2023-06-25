2-day heritage summer camp concludes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two-day heritage summer camp organised by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at Bibi-Ka-Maqbara for school students concluded on Sunday.

The students learnt about how the conservation of hundreds of years old monuments is done and what materials are used for the preservation on the second day of the camp.

The students were given a demonstraton through repairing a wall in Bibi-ka-Maqbara today.

Documentaries and presentations on the garden layout of heritage monuments, clay utensils, their archaeological importance, and Ajanta and Ellora caves were shown.

Superintending archaeologist Dr Shivkumar Bhagat, deputy superintending archaeological engineer Sambha Shivkumar, assistant superintending archaeologist Dr Prashant Sonawane, assistant superintending engineer Hemantkumar Hukare, assistant archaeologist Rajneesh, N V Puriya, conservation assistant Sanjay Rohankar and others were present.

Efforts to create interest among students

“The heritage summer camp was held to create awareness among students on ASI works. They are the future of the country. If they know these things, it helps to create interest in them,” said Dr Shivkumar Bhagat.