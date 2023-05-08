2-day international conference ‘Knowledge Engineering’ kicked off

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“There is s need to maintain a balance between artificial intelligence (AI) and nature intelligence (NI) in the country which has language, culture and bio-diversity. Effective implementation of the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) is a need of the hour,” said Dr Karbhari Kale, vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (Lonere) and Savitribai Phule Pune University.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day ‘International Conference on Intelligent Systems, Cognitive Science and Knowledge Engineering (ICKE2023)’ being organised by the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Monday.

Gunashekhar Reddy (president, IETE, New Delhi), Prof Dharam Singh Jat (Namibia University of Science and Technology, Namibia), Dr Pankaj Koinkar (Institute of Advanced Science and Technology, The University of Tokushima, Tokushima, Japan) and Dr Debpriya Dutta (scientist, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India) and Dr Bhalchandra Waykar were seated on the dais. The conference is being hosted in honour of Dr Ratnadeep Deshmukh, a professor from the Department on his retirement.

Convener Dr Sachin Deshmukh and Dr Vandana Deshmukh also grace the event. VC Dr Karbhari Kale said that AI has become popular in recent times.

“The AI should be used with responsibility, its excess use may affect the existence of humanity on the line of atom bomb,” he said. Earlier, Dr Sachin Deshmukh made an introductory speech. Organising secretary Dr Namrata Mahendar conducted the proceedings of the event while Dr Mansi Baheti proposed a vote of thanks.

The valedictory ceremony will be organised on May 9. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath will preside over it, A K Nayak (former president, of the Computer Society of India), Dr Vilas Sapkal (VC, MGM University), Dr Y A Kawade (MIT) Dr Rahul Deshmukh will be the guest of honour. Dr Ratnadeep Deshmukh and his wife Dr Vandana Deshmukh were honoured by the dignitaries.