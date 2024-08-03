2-day meeting of 'SIAM' held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A two-day meeting Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturing (SIAM) was held on Goods and Services Tax (GST) and other taxes in the city on Thursday and Friday.

There was useful discussion on various topics related to the taxation system of the government.

SIAM is a major national-level automobile manufacturers' and auto engine manufacturers' association whose main objective is the growth and economic sustainability of the automobile industry in India.

Chief tax representative from reputed companies like BMW India, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Honda Cars India, Honda Motorcycles, Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Mercedes Benz, Nissan India, Tata Motors, VE Commercial Vehicles, Volvo Auto and Yamaha Motor were present for the meeting.