2-day moot court competition to begin on Feb 24

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: M P Law College will organise a two-day 24th national level moot court competition on February 24 and 25.

Vice principal of the college Dr Shrikishan More said that a total of 15 teams from different parts of the country, including Goa, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Karnatak and Uttar Pradesh, submitted entries for the contest.

Adv Angha Pedgaonkar and Asim Syed have prepared artificial cases for the preliminary, semi-final and final rounds of the competitions.

For the preliminary and semi-final rounds, the title of the case is "Petition related to Violation of Fundamental Rights and Human Rights of an Accused Killed in Police Encounter" while for the final round, the topic of the case "Petition Challenging the Constitutional Legality of Electoral Bonds Scheme.’ The teams will make arguments on the cases.

The preliminary round will begin at 9 am on Saturday while the semi-final round will be conducted at 3 pm onwards on the same day. The final round will be held at 9 am on Sunday. Later, the prize will be distributed to the winners. The top six teams from the preliminary round will be selected for the semi-final round. A total of three teams will compete in the final round.

Competition coordinators Dr Anju Sinha, Abhya Jadhav and Dr Aparna Kottapaplle said that

Justice Arun Pednekar and Justice Niraj Ghote from the Aurangabad bench of Bombay Hig Court would be judges for the final round and would also distribute prizes.