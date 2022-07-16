2-day national conference of ICAI on ‘Direct Tax’ begins

Aurangabad, July 16:

The two-day national conference jointly organised by Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Dhule and Ahmednagar branches of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Direct Tax was kicked off on Saturday. Managing Director of Dhoot Transmission Pvt Ltd Rahul Dhoot who was the chief guest inaugurated the conference.

Rahul Dhoot guided the participants on 'TMC (Time, Money and Control) Mantra' to Chartered Accountants that would help CAs to become entrepreneurs. Around 550 members participated in this national conference.

On the first day, a technical session was held on practical aspects of Tax Audit including 44 AD of Income Tax Act, 1961 by CA Pramod Jain. CA C V Chitale spoke on ‘Development in Partnership and Taxation Related to Reconstitution and Dissolution’ while CA Jagdish Punjabi shed light on Real Controversies in the Real Estate Industry in Taxation Relating to Development Agreement.’

City branch chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal, CA Ganesh Bhalerao (Vice-Chairman), CA Kedar Pande (Secretary), CA Amol Godha (Treasurer), Western India CA Students Association chairman CA Mahesh Indani and CA Rupali Bothara (member). The office-bearers and members of Ahmednagar, Dhule and Jalgaon branches were also present.