2-day national conference on Capital Market concluded

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two-day national conference on Capital Market organised by the city branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was concluded at the ICAI Bhavan here recently.

The conference was held under the aegis of the Committee on Financial Markets and Investors’ Protection.

Co-founder of Alphaniti CA Arindam Ghosh who was the chief guest, shared valuable insights into the current market scenario, discussing both the Indian and international influences on the capital markets. Chairperson of the ICAI city branch CA Rupali Bothara also addressed the participants.

Live trading sessions were conducted by distinguished speakers Jitendra Khandol (HNI Investor) from Gandhidham, CA Ghansham Joshi (SEBI Registered) from Nashik. Vikram Kotak (CNBC Fame) from Mumbai, CA Ashish Bahety (CNBC Fame) from Pune and Dinesh Somani (CNBC Fame) from Akola guided the sessions. CA Pankaj Soni and CA Abhinav Sharma co-coordinated the conference.

CA Aishwarya Bramhecha served as the MOC for the inaugural session. Branch Secretary CA Amol Godha proposed a vote of thanks. Branch vice chairperson CA Mahesh Indani, CA Kedar Pande, CA Ganesh Bhalerao, CA Yogesh Agrawal and others were present.