2-day NIELIT directors' meet concludes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The discussions on revamping proposals and schemes, expansion of examination activities and high-end skilling in emerging technologies like semiconductor artificial intelligence and cyber security, was held in the two-day 27th meet of directors of the National Institutes of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELITs) organised at NIELIT in Dr Babashaheb Ambedkar Marthwada University campus concluded on Friday and Saturday.’

The directors of the 50centres in different parts of the country, including Ropar, Kolkata, Delhi, Ajmer, Guwahati, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Patna, Calicut, Kurukshetra, Shimla, Imphal, Srinagar, Kohima Agartala, Shillong, Gangtok and Itanagar, arrived here for the participation and presentations.

The centre directors gave presentations on a 100-day, one-year, and five-year plan of the NIELIT on the first of the event. Senior director of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology A K Pipal and director general of NIELIT Dr M M Tripathi addressed the directors in the meeting.

A presentation was given on NIELIT, which is considered to be a university on Saturday, the concluding day.

The top officers and centre directors talked about revamping proposals and schemes the expansion of examination activities, the upgradation of infrastructure and high-end skilling in emerging technologies semiconductors, artificial intelligence and cyber security.

