2 -day seminar on New Practice Avenues for CA held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organised a two-day seminar on “New Practice Avenues for CAs” at ICAI Bhavan recently.

More than 200 participants from CAs and professionals from the region. “The seminar aimed to equip members with insights into emerging and diversified professional opportunities in the rapidly evolving business and regulatory environment,” said CA Mahesh Indani, city branch chairman.’

Hritik Mishra delivered an informative session on Cyber Security. CA Chetan Gattani, Adv Sagar Vidwansh, CA Minal Sharma, CA Kanchan Rathi and CA Sachin Tulsyan also spoke. MOC for the seminar was Ms Madhavi Madansure.

Branch Vice Chairman CA Amol Godha, Secretary CA. Anand Totla, Treasurer, CA Rafeeque Pathan, CA Sameer Shinde, CA Kedar Pande and CA Aishwarya Bramhecha were present.