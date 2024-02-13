2-day Swami Ramanand Teerth lecture series to begin on Feb 15

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Students Development Development and History and Ancient Culture Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct a two-day Swami Ramanand Teerth lecture series.

Dr Prabhakar Deo, the former head of the History Department of Yashwant College-Nanded will deliver a lecture on ‘Contribution of Marathwada in Hyderabad Muktisangram: A New Outlook’ at 11.30 am on February 15.

Dr Subhada Bhalerao, a scholar in Hyderabad Mukti Sangram will speak on ‘Contribution of Women from Marathwada in Hyderabad Muktisangram’ on February 16. History Department head Dr Pushpa Gaikwad will preside over the function. Coordinator Dr Geetanjali Borade appealed to all researchers, students and teachers to attend the programme.