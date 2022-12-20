2 deans appointed on Mgmt Council members

Aurangabad: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole nominated two deans as members of Management Council (MC).

Dr Walmik Sarwade, the dean of Commerce and Management Science faculty and Dr Prashant Amrutkar, the dean of Humanities faculty were nominated as members for the two and a half years duration or until the tenure of their dean post, under the provisions of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016.

Dr Bhalchandra Waykar (dean, of the Science and Technology faculty) and Dr Chetna Sonkamble (dean of Interdisciplinary faculty) were already nominated as MC members by the VC.