2 die in accident in Kolegaon Shivar

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

A car taking devotees from Chitepimpalgaon in Pathardi tehsil gone to Mohtadevi in Nagar district for paying obeisance was dashed by a speeding Jeep. The incident occured at Kolegaon Shivar in Nagar district on Aurangabad - Baramati highway on Friday night. Two person died on the spot while five were injured.

Police said, Zinjurde family members from Chite Pimpalgaon had gone to pay obeisance to Mohtadevi. At around 8 pm, their car (MH20 DY 9482) dashed with a Scorpia Jeep near Kolegaon Shivar. Appasaheb Rangnath Gawande (40) and Gangubai Gorakhnath Zinzurde (55) died on the spot. The injured included Bhakti Zinzurde (8), Madhuri Zinzurde (30), Amol Zinzurde (30), Ganesh Zinzurde (35) and Tejas (1.5 year). The injured were rushed to the hospital immediately. The doctors declared two dead after examination while the others are being treated.