2 dies in tempo-motorcycle accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Two persons died after the motorcycle on which they were riding was hit by a speeding tempo near Bharadi Bus Stop on Wednesday at 10.30 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Narsingh Dadarao Chikte (50, Tandulwadi in Bhokardhan tehsil) and Sanjay Ramrao Sahane (40, Shirasgaon, Bhokardhan tehsil).

Chikte and Sahane were going on a motorcycle (MH 21 BT 7996) towards Borgaon, while the speeding tempo (MH 06 AG 7188) laden with ginger was coming from the opposite direction towards Sillod. The tempo driver lost his control of the steering near the Bharadi Bus Stop and the speeding vehicle dashed the motorcycle. The accident was so severe that the two riders Chikte and Sahane died on the spot.

Acting upon the information, police inspector Sitaram Mehetre reached the spot. The police with the help of villagers then shifted the bodies to the sub-district hospital in Sillod. The bodies were handed over to the relatives after performing the post-mortem.

The driver of the tempo fled away leaving his vehicle on the spot. The police have registered an offence against the tempo driver. Further investigation is on.