2 families violently clash in Sajapur

Aurangabad

Two families violently clashed with each other over an old dispute at Sajapur in Waluj area on Wednesday evening. In this incident, Raju Mohd Shaikh (55) was seriously wounded in an attack of a sickle.

Police said the families of Raju Shaikh and Mohd Umar Shaikh had an old dispute. Today, the family members quarreled and violently clashed with each other. Injured Raju was rushed to the government hospital. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station while PSI Sachin Pagote is further investigating the case.