2 gambling dens raided

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 26:

The Osmanpura and Jinsi police conducted raids on two gambling dens in the jurisdiction of the respective police stations and arrested 16 gamblers on Saturday night. Cases in this regard have been registered with both the police stations.

Gambling was done with playing cards in front of Santosh Kirana Store at Chausar Chowk in Osmanpura area. The police acting on the tip off arrested seven gamblers on Saturday evening. The police seized cash and other articles amounting to Rs 1.26 lakh. The arrested have been identified as Vicky Bhanudas, Parmeshwar Ramesh Gaikwad, Sohel Ahmed Khand, Bhagwan Tulsiram Tribhuvan, Pawan Babasaheb, Sagar Ishwar, Rishikesh Ranjeet Mhaske.

In another incident, Jinsi police arrested nine gamblers for gambling at open space in Nizamgunj Colony area and seized cash and other articles worth Rs 20,900 from them. The arrested have been identified as Shaikh Wasim Shaikh Salim (Misarwadi), Shaikh Jafar Shaikh Younus (Kaisar Colony), Afroz Babu Qureshi (Sanjaynagar), Syed Fayyaz Syed Moinoddin (Nizamgunj), Syed Aslam Yasin (Naregaon), Shaikh Feroz Shaikh Noor (Roshan Gate) and Shaikh Ahmed Shaikh Dawood. A case has been registered with Jinsi police station against them.