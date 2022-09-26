2 get PC in abetting to suicide case

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

The court has remanded two accused in police remand till September 29 in an abetting to suicide case. The accused have been identified as Javed Qureshi (Sillekhana, Paithan Gate) and Ankush Kamble (Chaudhary Colony, Chikalthana).

Police said, a rickshaw driver Santosh Pavse (Ramnagar) committed suicide last year. Pavse was a guarantor for another rickshaw driver who took a loan for purchasing a rickshaw. However, he did not repay the loan. The accused Qureshi and Kamble meted severe torture to Pavse demanding him to clear the loan. Due to constant torture, he committed suicide. The Mukundwadi police arrested both the accused on Sunday, almost after a year. Judicial magistrate (first class) S M Bohra on Monday remanded both the accused in the police custody till September 29.