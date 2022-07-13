2 get punishment till adjournment of court

Lokmat News Network

Principal district and sessions judge Y G Khobragade sentenced punishment until the court is adjourned and Rs 7,500 fine to Shaikh Anvar Shaikh Afsar (20, Pushpak Garden, Chikalthana) and Shaikh Irfan Shaikh Shahbaz (28, Ambedkarnagar, N-7, Cidco) for beating the driver of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus driver and breaking the glasses of the bus. The order further stated that Rs 10,000 should be given to the complainant Rameshwar Kale and Rs 5,000 to Cidco Bus Depot as compensation. Similarly, Rs 2,000 of the fine amount of each should be deposited with the government. Additional public prosecutor Sunilkumar Barve appeared for the government.

As per complainant lodged by driver Rameshwar Vitthoba Kale (29, Hanumannagar), on September 15, 2016, he was on duty in the MSRTC bus (MH 20 BL 0761). At around 5 pm, he was going from Chikalthana after leaving the passengers. As an auto-rickshaw (MH20 CD 4421) was in the middle of the road, he asked the driver to clear the road. However, the rickshaw drivers entered the bus and severely beat Kale and break the glasses of the bus with kicks. A case was registered with Cidco MIDC police station.

On January 5, 2018, Judicial magistrate (first class) sentenced both the accused to six months rigorous imprisonment and Rs 1,000 fine each under various sections. The accused had challenged this decision in Sessions court.