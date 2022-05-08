2 group violent clash over money matter

Aurangabad, May 8:

The members of two families violently clashed over money issue at Ranjangaon Shenpunji on Sunday morning. Three persons were severely injured in the brawl. Cases have been registered against six persons with Waluj MIDC police station.

Police said, Nandu Dagdu Nagare (36, Matoshreenagar, Ranjangaon) in his complaint mentioned that he had taken Rs 10,000 handloan from his neighbour Ravi Umesh Gaikwad, four years back. Nagare and Gaikwad families had a dispute over this issue.

On Saturday, Ravi Gaikwad and his three accomplices went to Nagare’s house and demanded money, but the Nagare told that he had already repaid the money.

Gaikwad and his accomplices abused and severely thrashed Nagare. They also manhandled Nagare’s wife Kanta and son Deepak.

After the attack, Nagare and his family members were admitted to the government hospital for treatment.After treatment they were discharged from the hospital at night.

Next day, Gaikwad and his accomplice again came to Nagare’s house at around 7 am and again beat him. In the fight, his wife lost her gold chain, Nagare mentioned in his complaint.

In the cross complaint lodged by Gaikwad, he mentioned that Deepak Nagare had a quarrel with his son on Friday. On Saturday evening, Nagare and his son came to his house and quarreled with him. Nagare then injured him with a knife on his right shoulder, Gaikwad mentioned in the complaint.

A case has been registered against six persons while head constable Dashrath Khosare is further investigating the case.