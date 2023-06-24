2 groups clash at Anguribaug over petty reason

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two groups violently clashed with each other over a petty reason of a dash by a motorcycle At Aunguribaug on Friday midnight. Both groups pelted stones on each other and one person was seriously injured. The Kranti Chowk police on receiving the information rushed to the spot and gained control over the situation. Six persons of a group have been arrested and they have been remanded in police custody for three days, informed PI Santosh Patil.

The arrested have been identified as Syed Irfan Syed Shabuddin, Syed Imran alias Ibrahim Syed Shahabuddin, Gulam Muzaffar alias Bablu Gulam Samad, Gulam Adnan Gulam Moin, Abdul Rehman alias Guddu Abdul Naser and Gulam Mudatshir Gulam Syed (all Anguribaug).

According to the details, Mayur Pardeshi and Vijay Kathar were standing in front of their house in the Anguribaug area. Syed Irfan came on a motorcycle and counter with both of them over a dash of a motorcycle. The verbal conflict turned into a fight. Irfan hit Pardeshi with a brick. Later, a mob attacked Kathar’s house. The miscreants vandalized five two-wheelers parked in front of the house. They also abused and beat Harshali Sanjay Kathar, Sudhakar Kathar, Sunita Kathar, and Yogita Kathar. Tension prevailed in the entire area.

On receiving the information, Kranti Chowk PI Patil, PSI Vikas Khatke, Jagganath Menkudale along with the police force rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd.

Based on the complaint lodged by Mayur Pardeshi, a case of riot has been registered. Similarly, a non-cognizable offense has been registered against the complainant.

Senior officers visited spot

CP Manoj Lohiya, DCP Deepak Girhe, ACP Sampat Shinde and other senior officers also visited the spot and inspected the situation. Presently, the anti-riot squad has been deployed in the area. The Kranti Chowk police have launched a severe manhunt to search for the remaining accused.