2 groups sever clash over old dispute

Aurangabad: Two groups clashed severaly at Tisgaon square in Waluj area on Friday evening over an old dispute.

A total of three persons were injured. A total of ten persons were booked with MIDC Police Station on the basis of complaint and counter-complaint.

According to details, Rajesh Ramchandra Kasure (31) was returning home at 7 pm on Friday by car. Two persons Amrut Salampure and Birju Salampure halted Rajesh Kasure who tried to pacify the duo. The duo did not listen to him and started abusing him. Amrut, Birju along with three other persons beat up Kasure with a wooden club and iron rod. He was injured in the incident. Two other persons Jagdish Shelar and Yoghes Jhagde interfered in the matter and pacified them.

Injured Rajesh Kasure reached MIDC Waluj Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Amrut Salampure lodged a counter-complaint with the police on Friday evening. In the complaint, he stated that he was drinking tea with a friend at Tisgaon Square.

“Rajesh Kasure came there by car made some remarks on his personality and also started abusing me over an old dispute. Rajesh also called his father Ramchandra Kasure, Yogesh Kasure, Rajendra Kasure and Sagar Kasure through the phone on the spot. All of them started beating me up,” the complainant said.

Amrut said when his nephew Riti Taryyawale tried to interfere, he too was beaten up.

10 members of both groups were booked with MIDC Police Station. PSI Ashok Ingole is on the case.