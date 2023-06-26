2 groups violently clash in Connaught Place

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two groups comprising of around 18 to 20 youngsters violently clashed with each other at the Connaught Place area on Sunday at around 10.30 pm over petty reason of playing a song. The Cidco police on receiving the information rushed to the spot and gained control over the situation. A case has been registered against Vijay Shivaji Vaidya (26, Chikalthana), Rohit Kailash Rajput (19), Durvesh Madanlal Kapur (23), Pawan Gajanan Shelke (18, all residents of Jaibhavaninagar). with the Cidco police station.

The youngsters from all the parts of the city throng Connaught Place day and night. The miscreants more often are seen here. Hence, the incidents of fights have become a common scene here. On June 25, two groups violently clashed with each other. The reason was one group was listening a song on the mobile phone and the other group objected to it. Around 20 people of both the groups were involved in the fight. PI Sambhaji Pawar received the information and sent PSI Krishna Ghayal, constable Prashant Mali and others rushed to the spot. On the sight of the police, the miscreants fled from the scene. Still, PSI Ghayal got hold of some miscreants and were brought to the police station. It was found that Vijay Vaidya is a hardcore criminal on the police record and cases have been registered against him with Pundliknagar, Mukundwadi and Cidco police stations earlier.