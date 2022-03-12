2 groups violently clash in Mukundwadi

Aurangabad, March 12:

Two groups violently clashed with each other near Hotel Aarzoo at Zenda Chowk in Mukundwadi area on Friday night. The miscreants also manhandled the policemen went to the spot. A case has been registered with Mukundwadi police station against more than 13 persons of both the groups.

Two groups including more than 30 persons clashed with each other on Friday night over petty reason. On receiving the information, PSI Babasaheb Ingle and others rushed to the spot. They tried to intervene but the miscreants of both the groups manhandled the police.

Case has been registered against hotel owner Shaikh Rafiq Shaikh Hafiz, Shaikh Sharukh Shaikh Iliyas (Mukundwadi), Majait Musa Shaikh, Ashfaq Pathan, Lalya, Avinash Chopde (Mhada Colony), Bandu Thube (Mukundwadi), Shubham, Balu Kuber, Nilesh Thube, Ajay Shinde, Santosh Khotkar and others.