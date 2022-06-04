2 groups violently clashed with each other

Aurangabad, June 4:

Two groups violently clashed with each other over the reason of drinking liquor in front of a house at Fazalpura on Friday night. A riot-like situation prevailed after the incident.

According to the details, four persons were drinking in an auto-rickshaw in front a house at Fazalpura. The residents objected them and they called a few more persons and pelted stones on the house. On receiving the information, the City Chowk police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd. Counter cases were lodged on the complaints of both the groups.

Police said, Akshay Hiwale, Harish alias Nakka Maroti Salunke Aadi Raju Hiwale and Arbaz (Fazalpura) were drinking liquor in an auto-rickshaw (MH 20AA 1052)at around 9.30 pm. A resident Syed Khalil brother of Syed Basit objected them. They called around 15 to 20 persons and pelted stones on the house. The people of the other group also gathered and both the groups threw stone at each other and violently attached each other.

City Chowk police rushed to the spot. Based on the complaint lodged by Syed Basit, a case has been registered against four persons drinking liquor. Based on the complaint lodged by Hirabai Hiwarale case has been registered against Syed Basit, Akhtar, Nase, Javed and others. PSI Rohit Gangurde is further investigating the case.

Meanwhile, Hirabai Raju Hiwarale and Syed Basit Syed Hasan were injured in the incident and are being treated in Government Medical College and Hospital.