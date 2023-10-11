2 hardcore criminals from Nanded arrested in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The crime branch police arrested two hardcore criminals in a lodge in the city, who had came to the city to meet a lawyer for gaining anticipatory bail. The arrested have been identified as Rabjyotsingh alias Gabyya Jasvindersingh Tiwana (23) and Amit Sheshrao Godbole (23, both Nanded). The police also seized two pistols and live cartridges from them. The incident occurred at Ganesh Executive lodge in Mukundwadi area on Tuesday night.

Crime branch PSI Vishal Bodkhe received the information that two criminals wanted by the police of Karnataka and Maharashtra states have come to the city and staying in a lodge. PI Sandeep Gurme, Bodkhe and others went to the lodged and checked the registered and found the entry in the name of Amit and they were staying in room No. 202. The team was aware that they were possessing weapons. After some time, the accused gave a call to the reception and asked for glasses to drink liquor. PSI Bodkhe attired as waiter went in the room. Rabjyotsing was sleeping on the bed. Bodkhe immediately jumped on him and put the gun on his head. ASI Satish Jadhav, Sandeep Tayade, Sanjaysingh Rajput, Sandeep Rashinkar, Rahul Kharat, Tatyarao Shingare and others also rushed inside the room and nabbed Amit. They seized two pistol and cartridges from them.

Around 5 cases of robbery, one case of attempt to murder and attack on police have been registered against Rabjyotsingh and three cases against Amit. They used to stay at various places outside the state and change their simcards and mobile phones after every seven days.