2 hardened criminals arrested with swords in combing-operation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MIDC Waluj Police arrested two hardened criminals with swords during the combing operation carried out in Waluj industrial estate at night on Sunday.

Commissioner of police (CP) Pravin Pawar issued directives to conduct combing operation in Waluj industrial estate on Sunday to main law and orders during Assembly elections.

Following this, a combing operation was carried out. Police received information that one person was moving with a sword at Ranjangaon on Kamlapur Road.

Police laid a t rap around midnight. The accused Ishwar Janardhan Kharat (28, Pavanagar, Ranjagaon) tried to run away taking benefit of the darkness. But, he was detained. During frisking, a sword was found hidden at back side of his waist.

In another incident, the police team caught Veerprakash Rohidas Jaminkar (26) who was hiding in darkness in Mangalmurti Colony of Ranjagaon, at 12.30 am, on Sunday. A sword was seized from him.

Box

Both are hardened criminals

Both Kharat and Jaminkar y who were caught by the police are hardened criminals. Cases of serious crimes like robbery and theft were registered against them. PSIs Praveen Patharkar and Salim Shaikh, Dinesh Ban, Vinod Nithanavare, Babasaheb Kakade, Suresh Bhise, Samadhan Patil, Ganesh Sagare and Manmohan Kolimi participated in the action.