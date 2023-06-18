2 held for manufacturing illicit liquor

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The state excise department arrested two persons, who used to manufacture illicit foreign liquor. They while working in various Dhabas and Bars received training in manufacturing the illicit liquor and then selling it after filling in the foreign liquor bottles. The officers have seized articles worth Rs 12.75 lakh, said PI Shivaji Shinde. The arrested have been identified as Dadasaheb Pandurang Mutkule (Mandwa, Ashti, presently living at Cidco Waluj Mahanagar) and Dinesh Sakharam Dhayade (Ganegaon, Gangapur).

PI Shinde received the information that two persons are selling illicit liquor. Accordingly, the team laid a trap at Bhendala Phata and arrested both the accused in a Skoda car (MH43 W 9329). The team seized 12 boxes of 180 ml 576 bottles of Imperial Blue Whiskey. These bottles had different batch numbers. Mutkule confessed that he manufactured illicit liquor in a rented house. The team conducted a rain on the house and seized liquor bottle stock. The action was executed under the guidance of SP Santosh Zagde, deputy SP Sharad Fatangale by PI Shinde, second inspector S K Waghmare, S S Gunjale, R L Bankar, V S Pawar, Y P Ghunawat, M H Bahure and V G Chavan.

The accused confessed that they used to bring inferior quality liquor from Goa and then fill it in empty bottles.