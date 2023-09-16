2 held for moving with sharp sickle

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MIDC Waluj Police arrested two persons at Pandharpur on Friday for carrying a sickle and moving with the intention of committing a serious crime.

The accused have been identified as Shaukat Aslam Shaikh (20) and Mustafa Sheru Sahikh (23, both from Sajapur). Police seized a sharp sickle and a motorcycle from them.

PSI of MIDC Waluj Police Station Deepak Rothe received information, at noon, on Friday that two persons were heading towards Pandharipur on a two-wheeler with sharp a weapon.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap at Tiranga Chowk in Pandharipur. As soon as the due reached Pandharpur, the police team intercepted and grilled them.

During the interrogation, disclosed their names as Shaukat Aslam Shaikh and Mustafa Sheru Shaikh (both from Sajapura). Police searched the bag being carried by Mustafa Shaikh and found a sharp sickle in it.

Police arrested them for moving with the intention of doing a severe crime and seized a sickle and their two-wheeler (MH-20-FE-5186). ASI Jadhav is on the case.