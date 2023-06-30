MP Polls: Nadda to address rally in Khargone on Friday
By IANS | Published: June 30, 2023 12:58 AM2023-06-30T00:58:15+5:302023-06-30T01:00:03+5:30
Bhopal, June 29 BJP President J.P. Nadda will visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Friday, and address a gathering of booth-level workers in Khargone, state BJP chief V.D. Sharma said on Thursday. It will be the second visit of Nadda to Madhya Pradesh in a week after June 26, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state capital.
Sharma said the party will organise a road show in Khargone to welcome Nadda. "During his visit to Khargone, J.P. Naddawilladdress the booth-level workers. We have also prepared for a road show to welcome him," Sharma said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor