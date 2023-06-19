2 held for refilling gas illegally

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Waluj MIDC police arrested two persons for refilling gas illegally at the Ranjangaon area on Saturday night. The police have seized articles including gas refilling instruments worth Rs 59,000 from them. The arrested have been identified as Syed Meraj Syed Pasha (22) and Shaikh Younus Shaikh Mehboob (38, both residents of Priya Colony, Padegaon).

Police said the Waluj MIDC police received the information that illegal gas refilling is being done at Dattanagar Phata in Ranjangaon. PI Avinash Aghav contacted the Gangapur tehsildar Satish Soni and conducted a raid on the refilling centre. The police arrested both the accused and seized 19 empty cylinders from various companies, 1 filled cylinder, nozzle, electric weighing machine, and other articles, all worth Rs 59,000. The police action was executed by PSI Chetan Ogale, Suresh Kacche, Yashwant Gobade, Suraj Agrawal, and others.