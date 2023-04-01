2 killed in head-on collision at Sillod

Chatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two persons were killed when two speeding motorcycles collided head-on Anwa-Jalgaon Sapkal Road at Sillod tehsil of the district in the evening of Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Yusuf Rajmohammed Baghwan (51, Anwa, Bhokardhan, Jalna) and Akshay Vithal Bankar (23, Golegaon, Sillod).

According to details, Yusuf Baghwan was proceeding towards his house from his farm on his two-wheeler (MH-21-BN-2413) while Akshay Bankar was returning home from Anwa on his motorcycle (MH-20-FK-1367). Both of the were riding their vehicles at the high speed. Their motorcycles collided head-on at 6.30 pm. The impact of the dash was so powerful that both the riders were killed on the spot.

The villagers rushed them to Sillod Rural Hospital. The dead bodies were handed over to their relatives after the post-mortem. A note has been taken with Paradh Police Station.