2 killed in head-on collision at Soyegaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two persons were killed on the spot while as many were injured in a head-on collision of two motorcycles on Tidka- Varthan Road in Soyegaon tehsil of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Vikram Bagul (23, Wadisutanda, Soyegaon) and Kashinath Vitthal Yeole (22, Sarvey Pimpri, Pachora, Jalgaon).

According to details, Kashinath Yeole and Rahul Tryambak Shinde were going to Kinhi from Sarvey Pimpri on a motorcycle (MH-19-EH-9811) while Sunil Bagul and Satish More (36) were proceedings towards Tidka village from Wadi on their two-wheeler (MH-19-BW-8542). Both the motorcycles colled head-on at Varthan-Tidka Road.

Sunil and Kashinath were killed on the spot while Rahul and Satish who were pillion riders of both vehicles sustained serious injuries.

On receiving information, PSI from Soyegaon Police Station Razzak Shaikh, constable Sandip Susar, Vikas Dubele and Shrikant Talegaonkar rushed towards the spot and with the help of villagers shifted the injured to the private hospital of Pachora.

Meanwhile, Sunil was unmarried and leaves behind his parents, one brother and one sister while another deceased Kashinath was married a year ago and is survived by wife and parents.

40 minutes wait for ambulance

After reaching the spot, police called the driver of the ambulance of the primary health centre of Banoti. They were informed that the ambulance had broken down. The injured were shifted to a private hospital in Pachora in a private vehicle after 40 minutes wait.