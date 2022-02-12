2 lakh roses flood city flower market

Aurangabad, Feb 12:

On Valentine's Day, couples express their love by giving roses to their loved ones. Even today, to express love, one has to rely on roses. Due to this, about 2 lakh dutch roses have been brought to the city from Mumbai.

Valentine's Day will be celebrated everywhere on Monday. Due to this, roses have been flooding the market for the last four days. Some couples have even ordered vendors to make special bouquets. The variety of roses include red, pink dutch roses, white transparent balloons and bouquets with LED lighting. Also bouquets of chocolates and red roses with teddy bears are priced at thousand rupees. Many are also buying a bundle of 20 roses, or an attractive pack of special red and pink dutch roses. The price of 20 red roses has gone up to Rs 280 while the price of bouquets of other colors has gone up to Rs 600. Many people were seen buying bouquets of roses on Saturday evening as the prices might shoot up on Sunday.

Dutch roses last for 3 to 10 days

There are many varieties of Dutch roses. The price depends on how long the rose lasts. Dutch roses usually bloom for 3 to 10 days. If kept in an air-conditioned environment, roses can survive for up to a month.