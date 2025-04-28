2 luxury cars transferred using fake documents

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two luxury cars inherited by a woman after her husband’s death were transferred to the names of in-laws members on the basis of bogus documents.

A case was registered against her in-laws members, RTO officers and a doctor at Vedantanagar Police Station. The 43-year-old widow Vidya Nikhilkumar Gangwal (Thane) lodged a complaint with the police.

She was married to Nikhil Kumar in January 2008. Her husband passed away in December 2017. Due to a family dispute that arose after that, Vidya went to live with her brother in Thane. After her husband's death, the Innova and Etios Liva cars were inherited by her.

Her brother-in-law Swapnil Vijaykumar Gangwal and father-in-law Vijaykumar Hanslal Gangwal (both from Baner, Pune) had kept the vehicles with them. However, in 2023, Vidya came to know that both the cars were in her name.

Information revealed in RTI

This shocking incident came to light after the married woman sought information about this under the Right to Information Act. It was revealed in RTI information that fake documents were submitted while transferring the Innova car. Swapnil brought another woman to take er thumbprints instead of Vidya. Agent Mohammad Saeed did the process. The three officers' RTO gave permission without verifying it.

Meanwhile, with the help of Dr Raut of Government Medical College and Hospital, a fake Covid vaccine certificate was prepared and submitted to the RTO showing Vidya as a man.

Vidya made a complaint with Police Inspector Praveena Yadav of Vedantanagar Police Station. A case has been registered against Swapnil, Vijaykumar, RTO agent Mohammad Saeed Abdul Razzaq, Dr Suresh Raut and 3 officials of the RTO office. The investigation was transferred to Crime Branch Inspector Sandeep Gurme.