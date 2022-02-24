2 minor girls raped on pretext of marriage

Aurangabad, Feb 24:

Two minor girls of age 14 and 15 years respectively were rapped on the pretext of marrying them in two different incidents. Cases have been registered in Mukundwadi police station and both the accused have been arrested, informed PI Brahma Giri.

Accused Amol Subhash Pawar (27, Sanjaynagar Gulli No. 9) is married and has two daughters. However, he lured a 14 years old girl and raped her between August 2021 and February 22, 2022 on the pretext of marrying her.When her family members came to know about it, they lodged a complaint with Mukundwadi police station. PSI Pravin Wagh is further investigating the case.

In another incident, accused Laxman alias Akshay Govind Darade (21, Mukundnagar) lured a 15 years old girl. He raped her November 2020 to February 22, 2022 on the pretext of marrying her. The police have arrested the accused.API Sachin Mirdhe is further investigating the case.