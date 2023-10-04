2 more scams come to fore

Lokmat News Network

Two more money scams have come to the fore in the city. The directors of the Abha Investment and Land Developers duped the investors of crores of rupees on the lure of lucrative returns on the investment. The amount of the scam is expected to be above Rs 60 crore. The directors closed their office in Chikalthana industrial area and fled away. The economic offense wing conducted a preliminary investigation and later a case was registered with the Cidco MIDC police station on Wednesday against the directors Pankaj Shivaji Chandavshiv, his wife Priyanka (Jaibhavaninagar), Shivaji Rode (Harsul Sawangi), Sominath Chandanshiv and Sominath Narwade.

A transport businessman Ravi Veer (35, Chikalthana) came in contact with Chandanshiv’s company through Rode in 2022. Chandansiv told him that he works in shares and cryptocurrency commodities trading. He gives assured seven percent returns on the investment. Veer then visited the office at Golden City Centre in the Chikalthana MIDC area and invested Rs 2 lakh. Later, he again invested Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh on two occasions. Earlier, he received the returns but did not receive the returns from July 2023. When Veer inquired about the returns, Chandanshiv assured him that he would pay him in September.

After a complaint was lodged in this connection, ACP Dhananjay Patil, PI Sambhaji Pawar conducted a preliminary investigation. In all, 52 complaints were received and more complaints are expected to come. The ex-servicemen, policemen, teachers and other professionals have invested in the company. The amount of the embezzlement is expected to be more than Rs 60 crore. ACP Patil is further investigating the case. The accused fled away after closing the office.

Another scam of Rs 28cr

The economic offense wing has unearthed another scam of Rs 28 crore in the Yashshwini organisation of Devidas Sakharam Adhane, the prime accused of the Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha scam worth Rs 202. Adhane is at large for the past two months and his wife is in the Harsul prison. A report has been submitted to the Cidco police station to register a case in the Yashshwini scam. Similarly, the investigation of the other organisations owned by Adhane is also going on, the officers said.