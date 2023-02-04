2 motorcycles, car stolen
Aurangabad
Thieves stole two motorcycles and a car from various parts of the city. Cases have been registered with concerned police stations.
A car (MH29 L 0329) was stolen from Ganesh Colony area. A case has been registered with City Chowk police based on the complaint lodged by the owner Syed Salim Pasha.
Mahavir Waikos’s motorcycle (MH20 BG 3108) was stolen from D Mart area. A case has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station.
Vidyadhar Karthar's motorcycle (MH 20 ET 7044) was stolen from Mediator Security Services office in Cidco area. A case has been registered with Cidco police station.