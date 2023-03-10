2 motorcyclists die in different accidents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two motorcyclists die in two different accidents in the Waluj area.

Police said Pralhad Punjaji Barse (50, Sainagar, Wadgaon) ran a hotel at Ranjangaon Phata. On Friday, he was going to Wadgaon on his motorcycle (MH 20 CV 7994) when a Hywa truck without a registration number dashed his motorcycle near Sarthak Apartment on Wadgaon Road. He fell on the road and the Hywa truck ran into him. The nearby residents rushed him to the government hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station while PSI Swati Uchit is further investigating the case.

In another incident, Lakhan Bhagwan Meher (28, Ganeshpur, Kannad) was coming from Gangapur to Waluj after attending a marriage ceremony on his motorcycle (MH20 DH 4114) on Thursday. His motorcycle dashed over a trailer (MH 46 H 9177) parked along the road. He was rushed to the government hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination.