2 motorcyclists die; one injured after dash by vehicle

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two motorcyclists die and one was injured after a dash to the motorcycle by an unidentified vehicle at Puntamba on Saturday night. The deceased have been identified as Charan Kachru Jarwal (24) and Rahul Kisan Jarwal (22, both Sajjarwadi in Vaijapur tehsil). Shankar Bansode (Parsoda) is seriously injured.

Charan, Rahul, and Shankar had gone to Shirdi on a motorcycle. While returning, an unidentified vehicle dashed their motorcycle from back at Puntamba. Charan died on the spot. Injured Rahul and Shankar were rushed to a private hospital at Kopargaon. As Rahul was critical, he was shifted to a hospital at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further treatment, where he died on Sunday evening. Shankar is being treated at Kopargaon.