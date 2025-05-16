(2 nd Part) No single golden hour

1)“I have sent Rs 2,000 to the scammer because they blackmailed me. Later, they demanded more. I approached the police station, and they advised me not to send any further money, warning that giving more would only escalate their demands. Since then, I have refused to pay anything,”

Samir Shaikh (name changed)

2)"I received a WhatsApp call from someone claiming to be from Colaba Police Station. At first, I was suspicious, but he said I was under CBI surveillance and even sent a letter with the CBI logo. He pressured me to transfer all my money to government-monitored accounts. Despite my doubts, his confident tone and threats scared me, and I complied. That’s how he duped me."

Ankita Deshpande(Name changed)

--------------------------

AI to assist cyber investigations

Speaking to Lokmat Times, PI of the City Cyber Police Station revealed that artificial intelligence tools are already being explored. We are currently utilizing free AI tools. In the near future, we plan to integrate an AI chatbot within the Cyber Police Station to enhance response time and case tracking.

--------------------

What citizens should do

• Never share personal information, OTPs, or bank details with unknown callers.

• If blackmailed, report the incident to the nearest police station instead of yielding to demands.

• Use the 1930 helpline to report cyber frauds quickly.

• Preserve screenshots, call records, and transaction details to assist investigations.

(Part 3 included)