2 outstation prostitutes held from city hotel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Vedantnagar police raided Hotel Kitchen King (in the Railway Station area), on Tuesday night, and arrested two accused Shaikh Shaukat Shaikh Babu (Paithan Gate) and Shaikh Mohammed Aref (Kanchanwadi) for pushing two young women into the flesh trade. These females hailed from West Bengal and Mumbai and were offered a job in the city’s catering firm.

Acting upon the tip-off, the police inspector Praveena Yadav deployed PSI Vaibhav More to verify the facts. As per the plan, the cops sent a 42-year-old decoy as a customer in the hotel. After a monetary transaction with the accused, the decoy dropped a hint and the cops hiding in the nearby vicinity raided the hotel. The age of two females is 25 years old and 32 years old. A 22-year-old customer hailing from Bharadi village near Sillod was also detained, but released with some instructions. The cops, however, arrested both Shaukat and Aref. These females have been sent to the government rescue centre.

It is learnt that Shaukat and Aref would deal with the customers. With every deal, they would pay Rs 500 to each female and keep between Rs 1000 and Rs 1500 with them. The duo would sometimes force them to please the customers without money. They would force and threaten the females as well.

Lure of catering

The sex racket was being operated in the city for the past seven months. The duo had ruined the lives of many girls. Of the two detained girls, the 22-year-old is from West Bengal and the 32-year-old is from Mumbai. These girls came into contact with a manpower-supplying contractor who assured them of providing a job in the catering business and brought them to the city. Later on, they were pushed into the flesh trade.