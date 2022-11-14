2 sisters meet watery grave in percolation tank

Aurangabad

Two girls met watery grave in a percolation tank in Bhildari Tanda Shivar in Kannad district on Monday afternoon. The deceased have been identified as Kajal Parshuram Pawar (15) and Meenakshi Pawar (13).

Police said, Parshuram Pawar from Dhule district is living at Bhildari Tanda Shivar with his family. On Monday afternoon, his daughters Kajal and Meenakshi had gone to the percolation tank for washing cloths. When did not return after a long period, their parents went to the tank and found only cloths. When they searched for them, their bodies were found in the tank. A case has been registered with Kannad rural police and under the guidance of API Tatyarao Bhalerao, PSI Sagarsingh Rajput and head contable Ajay Motinge are further investigating the case.