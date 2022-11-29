2 wanted thieves arrested from Delhi, MP

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The crime branch police arrested two thieves, who committed three thefts in the posh localities in the city on the pretext of selling cloths. They were arrested from Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. The police traced them through a mobile phone which they had forgetten during the theft in the house of a doctor in Shahnoormia area. The police arrested Mohammad Nasir Hussain Mohd Aarif from Delhi and Rupesh Indrapal Nagale from Baitul, Madhya Pradesh.

Dr Prasad Deshpande (Keshvnagar, Shahnoorwadi area) had gone out of the station with his family. On returning, he found that the door of his house was open. When he entered the house, he saw two thieves stealing valuables. The thieves severely beat Dr Deshpande and took away jewellery and cash. However, a mobile phone of one of the thieves fell on the spot.

Crime branch PSI Ajeet Dagadkhar started the investigation and found that the thieves were from the other states and one tailor from the city was in their contact. The police arrested the tailor and traced both the thieves. They confessed that they have committed thefts in the houses of Dr Sanjay Toshiwal and Harshavardhan Shashtri in N-1, Cidco area.