2-wheelers rally taken out for Balasaheb Thorat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A two-wheeler rally was taken out from Kranti Chowk to Harsul to canvass for Balasaheb Thorate, the candidate of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Aurangabad Central Constituency on Monday. People welcomed Thorat at different places while women performed ‘Aukshan’ on him.

Uddhav Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, Opposition leader to the State Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, in-charge district chief Trimbak Tupe, Raju Vaidya, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Sudam Sonawane, Prabhakar Mate Patil, Dr Shoaib Hashmi, Women's Front Sunita Aulwar, Sunita Dev, Asha Datar and others were present in the rally.