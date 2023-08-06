2 women clash with each other

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two women violently clashed with each other over the issue of closing a ditch after putting the pipeline in Padegaon area on Friday afternoon.

The municipal corporation put a pipeline in front of Rebeca Rajendra Chaudhary’s house. During the work, the drainage pipe of her neighbour Puja was damaged. Puja obstructed the JCB driver not to close the ditch unless her pipe is repaired. Puja then grabbed Rebeca’s hair and dashed her head on the wall. She sustained severe head injuries. A case has been registered against Puja with the Cantonment police station.