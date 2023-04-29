2 women injured as car hits truck

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two women passengers were injured as their speeding car dashed a truck taking a turn near Bajaj Auto Ltd on Nagar Road in the wee hours on Saturday.

Waluj MIDC police station’s PSI Rajendra Bangar said, six members of a family were coming from Pune to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in a rented car (MH12 HU 9056).

Their car dashed a truck, which was taking a turn near the Bajaj company gate. Neha Sawant (40) and Manali Gaurav (23, both residents of Navi Mumbai) were injured and were rushed to a private hospital. Constable Rekha Chande is further investigating the case.