2 women killed as wall collapses at Siddharth Garden

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A sudden dust storm hit Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar around 6 pm on Wednesday, causing chaos in several parts of the city. In a tragic fallout, two women lost their lives after a portion of the entrance wall at Siddharth Garden collapsed during the storm.

The deceased have been identified as Swati Khairnath (35) of Ranjangaon and Rekha Gaikwad (38) of Soubhagya Chowk, N-11 Hudco. Both were employed as staff at the zoo. The injured were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where the two women were declared dead. Five others sustained injuries in the incident. Preliminary reports suggest that the wall, likely weakened by recent rains, collapsed under the pressure of strong winds. The dust storm, which lasted 15 to 20 minutes, primarily affected nearby areas of the city. The Meteorological Department had already issued an orange alert for central Maharashtra including Pune and Satara warning of heavy rainfall and strong winds. A major accident thus unfolded at the renowned Siddharth Garden, managed by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation. On receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and initiated necessary procedures. According to police, both deceased women were long-serving employees of the zoo. The incident has raised serious concerns about the structural safety of civic amenities and the need for regular maintenance, especially during monsoon.