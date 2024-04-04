2 youths arrested for creating terror; 1 is policeman’s son another teacher’s

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vedantnagar Police arrested two youths for creating terror with a pistol and knives in their hands in the Padampura area on Sunday.

One of them Jai Kanhaiya Bhandarkar (22, resident of Jalna) is the son of a policeman while his accomplice Ritesh Paras Pahadiya (24, resident of Rajabazar) is the nephew of a policeman.

Police Inspector of Vedantnagar Police Station Praveena Yadav said that police arrested two people and were searching for weapons.

According to details, Jai along with his female friend went to a hostel in Mama Chowk, Padampura, at 1 am on March 31. Jai entered the hostel to meet Ritesh while the young girl was standing outside alone.

Some nearby youths saw the girl alone on the road and asked her the reason for standing alone at night. Later, the girl along with her two friends left the spot. After some time, the trio returned on a two-wheeler at Mama Chowk.

Jai started creating commotion by telling him who has trouged his female friend. He took out a pistol and traded at the head of a youth. He threatened the youth that he would kill him. When the youth was frightened, Ritesh took a knife and tried to attack another youth on his throat. They showed weapons openly to the public and ran after local people.

PI Pravina Yadav, PSI Vaibhav More and Namdeo Supe started searching for the accused immediately. Local residents identified Ritesh who stays in the hospital. The police personnel were keeping a watch on them through technical probes. After the incident, they were hiding in Pune and Nanded. When they returned to the city on Wednesday, police constable Balaram Chowre, Ranjit Sulane, Vilas Doiphone and Shivaji Gaikwad nabbed them.

Jai is a criminal of Jalana and he was booked in five serious crimes in the past. Akshay Patole was murdered in Jalna on June 26. In that incident, Jai was also severely beaten up by the killers. His father is a head constable in the Jalna police force. Ritesh’s mother is a teacher while his father is engaged in a business. Despite this, he has been staying in a hostel for the past 20 days. His maternal uncle works in the police force of Jalna and has a friendship with Jai’s father. Because of this, both Jai and Ritesh became friends.